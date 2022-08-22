Following an announcement poster, the team released the first look of the film, and it shows Naresh standing in a dimly lit hallway, with a knife stabbed to his back. He is shown roaring in rage.

Ugram Pooja ceremony happened today and the film's shoot started. This is the sixtieth project for Allari Naresh, and his second with Vijay Kanakamedala. The two had previously come together to work on Naandhi.

Ugram's Music will be composed by Sricharan Pakala, and cinematography will be handled by Sid. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens.

Naandhi starred Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the leads, and Praveen, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Priyadarshi as some of the supporting characters. The film gave a fresh tone to Naresh's acting, and his portrayal of a prisoner under trial was spot on.

The actor-director duo signing up for another project together came as a pleasant surprise and the first look poster released today adds up to the expectations.

Naresh has two upcoming films lined up, Sabhaku Namaskaram and Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is directed by AR Mohan,and stars Anandhi as the female lead. The film is produced by Zee Studios.