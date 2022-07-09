Upasana, who took part in a recent interaction with the mystic Sadguru in another country, asked him a few questions. One question among them is about why Upasana, despite being happily married for ten years, is frequently questioned about her Relationship, Reproduction, and Role In Life (RRR).
Upasana Asks Sadhguru About Her 'RRR' & Gets A Reply; Ram Charan Clarifies Their Stand On Having Kids!
Sadhguru had an impressive comeback. He mentioned that women who can have children and make a decision to not reproduce are great. Such women should be awarded. He explained, "Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it's good to see women who chose to not reproduce."
Upasana later added that he would soon be getting calls from her mother and mother-in-law. Sadguru laughed off and said that he had come across many such mothers and mother-inlaws.
Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most celebrated Tollywood couples who give out major couple goals by staying low-key and yet happening. The couple chose to keep their private life limited to the public and often jet off to picturesque locations for spending time together unwinding.
However, Upasana is quite active on her social media and uses it to the maximum to promote her work and information.
When quizzed about having an offspring, according to a few entertainment websites, Ram Charan was quoted saying "As the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. Having a family might deviate me from it. Upasana also has some goals to accomplish. So we both decided not to have kids for some years."
Ram Charan is currently shooting for director Shankar's Telugu debut film starring Kiara Advani. The actor rose to international fame and appreciation with his latest release RRR.
