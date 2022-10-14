Meanwhile, Jr NTR, who signed two films- one with Koratala Siva and the other with director Prashanth Neel, NTR 30 and NTR 31 respectively, is currently spending his leisure with family and reeling under the success of Rajamouli's RRR.

Director Buchi Babu, who scored a hit with his debut film Uppena, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, is all set to make his next with actor Jr NTR. For the unversed, Buchi Babu is one of the assistant directors of Sukumar Bandreddi and is also a dear friend to Jr NTR. After the success of Uppena, Buchi Babu is waiting for Tarak to finish his commitments.

While Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR's film might take a while to kick-start, as the former is busy helming Salaar with Prabhas, the movie with Koratala Siva is yet to go on floors. Reportedly, the actor asked Koratala Siva to rework the script and take time for the same.

The makers of NTR 30, NTR Arts, and Yuvasudha Arts are also waiting for the movie to go on floors. However, there has been a severe delay by Koratala Siva, who is still dealing with the financials of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

Buchi Babu, who has already got the approval of Jr NTR is now in a fix and is in dilemma about when his project can be realized. In his film, it is rumoured that J NTR will be seen as a Kabaddi player and is a action-packed sports drama. It is only a matter of time until the makers of these respective films will take a decision and make an announcement. Until and unless the actor completes his next with Siva, he cannot accommodate Buchi Babu.