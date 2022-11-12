Urvashi Rautela Poses With Chiranjeevi From The Sets Of Waltair Veerayya, See Post

Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela, who has been roped in for Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Waltair Veerayya, recently shared a picture of herself with the star. She took to her Instagram account on Saturday (November 11) in which Chiru opted for a casual look in jeans and a plain white t-shirt, while Urvashi is sporting a chic style in red top and pink pants.

"When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya," her caption read. Both actors smiled as they posed for the cameras. Fans flooded the comment section and showered their love for the two. One user wrote, "two amazing people in one frame."

Chiranjeevi earlier, on the occasion of Diwali (October 24), announced his next film, Waltair Veerayya, which has been touted as a high-octane action entertainer. Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the star cast of the movie also includes names like Ravi Teja, Shruti Hassan, and Catherine Tresa. The Chiranjeevi starrer is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, whose founders are Mythri Movie Makers.

Advertisement

The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is already a big name down south but has received immense fame and appreciation across the country for his hit songs in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

Waltair Veerayya is set for a Sankranthi holiday release and will have stiff competition at the box office from other releases as well. The holiday weekend, which also coincides with Pongal, will see the theatrical release of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, as well as its Telugu dubbed version Vaarasudu. As a matter of fact, Mythri Movie Makers will also release Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-packed Veera Simha Reddy for Sankranthi.

Workwise, Chiranjeevi recently appeared in Mohan Raja's Godfather which debuted in theatres on October 5 and made Rs 38 crores globally on its opening day. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in key roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had an extended cameo appearance in Godfather.