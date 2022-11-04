Urvashivo Rakshasivo Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say About Allu Sirish's Movie!

Allu Sirish is making his comeback of sorts with his latest film Urvashivo Rakshasivo, written and directed by Rakesh Sasi. The movie stars Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The film released amid decent expectations all over the world on November 4.

Two strangers Shri (Allu Sirish) and Sindhu (Anu) meet in a lift and kiss accidentally. The movie is touted as a romantic entertainer. Shri is a naive guy-next-door while Sindhu is a progressive woman who takes flirtationship and physical intimacy on a lighter note. When Shri confesses his love to Sindhu after making out, Sindhu rebuffs him. What happens next is to be seen on the big screen.