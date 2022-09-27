Varisu Digital Rights: Amazon Prime Video Bags The Digital Streaming Rights For A Whopping Price!

Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu debut, a bilingual film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu AKA Vaarasudu is heading towards completion. The film's unit is working day and night to ensure the film is released on the decided date. Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer made to impress the fans and viewers of Tamil Nadu and the two Telugu states. The movie is expected to open a direct market for Thalapathy Vijay in Tollywood.

Ahead of the film's impending release, the industry is abuzz with Varisu's digital streaming business deal. It is learned through other entertainment websites that Amazon Prime Video, one of the biggest OTT giants has bagged the digital streaming rights of Varisu for a whopping price of Rs 60 Crore.