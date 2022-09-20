After a successful franchise with Daggubati Venkatesh, F2 and F3, actor Varun Tej, who has a couple of good films to his credit, is now ready to start filming for his next, VT 13, a tentatively titled project. The movie is based on true stories of valour from the Indian Air Force, according to the official information by its makers.

Varun Tej's last film Ghani was a disaster at the box office. The actor is desperately looking forward to a powerful film to make a comeback with a solid hit as the only protagonist.