Naga Chaitanya Birthday: Makers Of NC 22 Reveal Pre-Look Poster Of Venkat Prabhu Directorial!

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie with director Venkat Prabhu, called NC 22 is currently progressing at a lightning speed. The movie, which is touted to be an action entertainer will showcase Naga Chaitanya as a rugged and rebellious character. Marking the actor's birthday on November 23, the makers, announced that a first look poster and title reveal will happen on 23. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, they revealed a pre-first look poster.

The pre-look poster was intriguing enough in which Naga Chaitanya's face is surrounded by cops and guns, with only his eyes visible. He is playing the character of A Shiva and is himself a cop, going by the poster.

Krithi Shetty is the female lead of the film alongside Naga Chaitanya and the film marks their second collaboration after Bangarraju. The movie stars several veteran actors like Aravind Swami, Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Premji Amaren, Sampath Raj, and Vennela Kishore. Television fame Premi Vishwanath AKA Vantalakka is also making her movie debut with NC 22.

The movie is also special for another reason- both Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are composing music for the film, together. SR Kathir is working as the cinematographer and Abburi Ravi is penning the film's dialogues. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer.