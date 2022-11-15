Veteran Actor, Mahesh Babu's Father, Superstar Krishna (80) Succumbs To Cardiac Arrest!

Another stalwart of the Telugu Film Industry, the torch bearer of several cinematic reforms (technological firsts), Superstar Krishna (80) died in the wee hours of November 15 at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad, due to cardiac arrest. The actor, producer, director, and politician was allegedly depressed over the loss of his second wife Vijaya Nirmala, in 2019 and his health deteriorated after his first wife Indira Devi's death in September this year. The veteran had refrained from media and film events, and was only meeting family members, ever since the pandemic.

Speaking to the media on November 14, in the first official announcement of the hospitalization, Dr Guru N Reddy of Continental Hospitals said, "Krishna Garu is in critical condition and was brought to the hospital on the night of November 13th. He has a prolonged respiratory illness, and all his close family members are present at the hospital. All the help that we could offer as doctors is being rendered to Krishna Garu but we can't predict if the person's physical strength cooperates. We can only pray that everything works out positively."

According to the sources, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata had rushed Krishna to the hospital after the latter complained of inconvenience. However, by the morning of the 14th, it was mentioned that he was suffering from age-induced illness. But by evening, they announced that it was a cardiac arrest.

Krishna was born in Burripalem village near Tenali of Guntur district on May 31, 1942 as Siva Rama Krishna Murthy. He first appeared on the big screen with a small role in the film Kula Gothralu in 1961. His first movie as a hero was under the direction of Adurthi Subba Rao titled Thene Manasulu in 1965. Krishna was loved and admired by the female audience for the kind of movies he has done, most of which were women-centric and scored great success at the box office. He had done several films with Vijaya Nirmala, Jayapradha, Vijaya Shanthi, and Sridevi.

On a personal level, it is a difficult time for the Ghattamanenis. The year 2022 had them mourn for not one, not two, but three members of their family. Elder brother of Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu died in January this year due to a liver disease at the age of 56. Following the tragedy, the death of Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi on September 28 due to multiple organ failure further discouraged the entire family.

Mahesh Babu recently returned to India after a solo holiday in Spain following his dear mother's death. He then joined his family in London before flying back to Hyderabad. Within a few weeks after his return, now his father, Krishna too breathed his last.

