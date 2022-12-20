Bichagadu 2: Sequel Of Vijay Antony's Epic Drama Now Has A New Release Date!

Bichagadu movie was a sensational hit in the year 2016. The movie starring Vijay Antony in the lead was written and directed by Sasi. Produced by Vijay Antony himself, the movie has Satna Titus in the female lead's role. Bichagadu's success prompted the makers to dub the film into Telugu, where it garnered praise and became successful commercially. The movie made a profit of Rs 42.25 Crore.

After six years, the team announced a sequel to Bichagadu, titled Bichadgadu 2. The film has wrapped shooting part quite a long time ago and has been waiting for the right time to hit the screens. It was earlier scheduled to release in the second half of 2022 but due to many other movies lined-up, the makers withdrew from the race. Eventually, they want a good time to come out with the film where there is no competition or comparison.

According to the latest news, it is rumoured that Bichagadu 2 is gearing up for a theatrical release in the early summer of 2023. Directed by priya Krishnaswamy, the sequel depicts Vijay Antony in an antagonist's role called 'Bikili.' His look from the film went viral on the internet and gave rise to a trending hashtag 'Anti-Bikili', a few months ago. Actress Kavya Thapar, who featured in 'Ek Mini Katha' Telugu movie alongside Santhosh Shoban, is roped in for the female lead's role in Bichagadu 2.