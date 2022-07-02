Tollywood's craziest actor Vijay Devarakonda is ready to roar at the theatres as Liger, Saala Crossbreed, in which he portrays the character of a professional Boxer. The movie, made under Puri Connects marks the first collaboration of Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh.
Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Release Date Is Out & The New Glimpse Of Him Is Just Fire! Check It Out!
Even before their first movie completed its production, the team, which involves former actress Charmme Kaur as co-producer, announced another film titled Jana Gana Mana. The post-production works of Liger have begun and are in full swing.
Meanwhile, the team took time out to announce Liger's release date with a new poster of the actor. The makers finalized August 25 as the release date for the film across the world. With the craze that the director and the actor own separately, the movie is an opportunity for them to record massive openings and create unprecedented success at the box office.
In the new poster released on the occasion, Vijay Devarakonda is seen standing naked and holding a bunch of roses against himself. The fans of the actor cannot keep calm, following the poster release.
Sharing the news, Vijay Devarakonda took to his micro-blogging site and wrote, "A Film that took my everything.
As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role.
I give you everything!
Coming Soon
#LIGER, " (sic).
Check the tweet here
Here's another tweet about the new update on Liger
Blood,Sweat,Heart & Soul
We will bring you our everything!
Presenting "The Vijay Deverakonda"
In all his Mad Glory
In an epic Mass Action Entertainer
You will remember for a long time!
#SaalaCrossbreed
#LIGER
@TheDeverakonda @MikeTyson @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh
@Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @RonitBoseRoy @meramyakrishnan @iamVishuReddy @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @sonymusicindia @sonymusicsouth
#LigerOnAug25th
Producer Charmme Tweeted:
Liger also stars Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy among others. Background music for Liger is composed by Mani Sharma while songs for the film are tuned by Tanishk Bagchi and Vikram Montrose.
Liger marks the debut of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and showcases Mike Tyson in a cameo. The movie is being co-produced and presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, in association with Puri Connects. Liger will have a pan-India release and is shot in Telugu and Hindi.
