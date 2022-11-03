Vijay Deverakonda And Sharvari Wagh Collaborating For A Film? Read Deets

After the disastrous failure of his last film Liger, actor Vijay Deverakonda is back in action. As per reports, Vijay will be collaborating with Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh. A photo of Vijay and Sharvari from a shoot location has been doing the rounds on social media. Meanwhile, the actress earlier this week was spotted taking a flight to Hyderabad, stated Pinkvilla.

If the collaboration happens, it will be a fresh pairing to witness on screen and will sure create a good amount of excitement amongst fans. The photo shows Vijay and Sharvari in stylish outfits. Vijay is seen wearing a light grey t-shirt and a jacket, while Sharvari wore a red tank top and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

"Sharvari was spotted jetting off to Hyderabad earlier this week and we are now trying to add two plus two. It will definitely be a treat to watch Sharvari and Vijay together as they make for a fresh pairing," Pinkvilla quotes a source.

Vijay Deverakonda and his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna recently made headlines after both actors were spotted leaving for the Maldives. Though the duo didn't share any photos together, it is speculated that it was their secret getaway. Several fans noticed Rashmika wearing Vijay's sunglasses in one of the shared snaps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is currently filming for his next Jana Gana Mana, which will mark his second collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh after Liger. The actor is also in talks to play the lead in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri's next. He will also reunite with his Mahanati co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in Kushi.

Speaking of Sharvari, she is dating actor Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, and has been open about it in public. Both stars are often seen hanging out together and making appearances at family occasions and other festivities. She also attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding. She will be seen in Maharaja.