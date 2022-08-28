Vijay Deverakonda Has Clarified The Context Of His Comments, Says Manoj Desai!

Multiplex owner Manoj Desai has said he is happy that Vijay came up to meet him, and personally clarified the context of his comments about the boycott culture. Filmifever, an hour back, shared a video of Desai explaining the discussion he had with the Liger Star, Vijay Deverakonda.

Desai said that Vijay showed him the entire clip of him talking about the boycott culture. The actor had raised concerns about how the boycott culture affects not only the stars but every single technician that sweats for the film. Manoj Desai said that he was shown a part of the clip which triggered him and that he was very happy that Vijay took the effort to explain his side of things.

Desai wished him luck with the promotion of Liger in Dubai and said that Vijay is like a son to him, and he wants the best for the actor in his endeavors.

Yesterday evening, it was reported by Filmifever that Vijay Deverakonda had met Manoj Desai in Mumbai, to clear out any misunderstanding that may exist around Vijay's comments before the release of Liger.

A recap for those who haven't been following the thread.

Manoj Desai owns the G7 Multiplex, and Maratha Mandir Cinema, in Mumbai. Post the release of Liger, in an interview to Filmifever, he had expressed his contempt over Vijay's remarks on the boycott gang, as Desai believed it has affected the box office numbers of the film.

The actor had earlier expressed his indifference toward the boycott gang and said that those who are interested in watching his films will still watch and that he had nothing to fear about.

The theatre owner had said that Vijay's behaviour was irresponsible and that he should have taken examples from Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar as to what happens when stars upset the audience.