In one such interaction, Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his no dodging behaviour spilled all the beans about the film and his personal life. Vijay, who took the entire pandemic time to prepare himself physically and mentally for the role, is quite confident of the film's result.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action thriller, Liger, is finally set to hit the screens all over the world on August 25. The film's unit is occupied with back-to-back promotional events ahead of the release and is taking part in several events including interviews and interactions. The movie marks Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's Telugu debut and also has Boxing legend Mike Tyson in a crucial role.

Answering a question about the film's box office future, a very excited Vijay was quoted as saying, "I will only count from Rs 200 Crore and then stop bothering about it." The movie has been receiving so much love and affection from people all over the country. The cast and crew have already traveled to several northern states as part of the film's promotions. Going by the team's confidence and statements, Liger is sure going to be one of the biggest hits of Vijay Deverakonda and will make him not only a pan- India star but a global star.

Puri Jagannadh recently revealed that the script of Liger is almost ten years old and Vijay had readily accepted the story. Karan Johar, who is promoting the film in Bollywood and northern belts under his Dharma Productions, suggested that Ananya Panday be cast as the film's female lead.

Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed the film under his Puri Connects banner in association with Charmme Kaur and Dharma Productions. The movie stars actress Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role as Liger's mother. Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande are the two other actors who played various roles in Liger.

The film's cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma and edited by Junaid Siddiqui. The movie is being distributed by AA Films.