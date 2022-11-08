Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About 'Liger's Box Office Debacle, Says ' I'm very honest with my emotions'

Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame recently attended the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 (SIIMA), where he got emotional while addressing the disastrous performance of his Bollywood debut film Liger. The actor, in his award acceptance speech, said, "I promise to you that great cinema will be made."

In an exclusive interview with News 18, Vijay poured his heart out about the box office debacle of the action drama Liger and how he dealt with the criticism. The film was the brainchild of Puri Jagannadh and had an extended cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The Arjun Reddy star discussed the effects of the movie's failure and told the outlet, "I don't know, if I've handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is. It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I'm very honest with my emotions and feelings. And if that is what I feel at that point, I express it that particular way."

Advertisement

He further added, Well, I just know that when it is something I truly believe in, and I say that, and I will always stand by it. And I will not be affected by how it's received. So, that's how I just deal with stuff always."

Vijay went to speak about facing rejections and how he deals with them. "I think facing rejection or being wronged is the most expected and most normal part of life. I think we should just accept that it is going to happen. And, how you deal with it is to show what you're capable of, to get back to work and show your work and hopefully find platforms where you can express this work of yours and let the world see it. And if you're talented enough and if you're good at what you do, you will find your audience," he said.

Earlier, the actor at the SIIMA awards got emotional and, while addressing Liger's failure, said, "We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn't want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Liger's director, Puri Jagannadh, has gotten embroiled in a tiff with film distributors, who are protesting against the filmmaker and demanding compensation for the losses they incurred. Liger also starred Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi, which will release next year.