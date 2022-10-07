Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Fly Off To Maldives For Vacation, Papped At Mumbai Airport: Reports

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye today, was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. The actress left for a vacation in the Maldives on Friday (October 7) morning. As per reports by ETimes, a few minutes before Rashmika's arrival at the airport, actor Vijay Deverakonda was also found moving inside the airport. Rumours have it that Rashmika and Vijay have left for a romantic vacay in the Maldives.

Rashmika was seen wearing a beige comfy outfit with no makeup, whereas Vijay was spotted in a white loose t-shirt and black baggy pants, with dark sunglasses on. Several reports have claimed that both stars are dating. Meanwhile, in the past, Rashmika, while addressing their relationship rumours, termed it "cute." She also stated that Vijay and she are good friends. Rashmika and Vijay have shared the screen in the Telugu films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Check out the video here

Fans have always loved the actors' on-screen chemistry, but have never accepted their romance openly.

Vijay Deverakonda, during his Koffee With Karan 7 appearance, was asked about his rumoured romance with Rashmika by host Karan Johar. In response, Vijay, describing his connection with the actress, said, "I've done two films with her at an early stage in my life. Rashmika is a darling and I am really fond of her. She is a really good friend. You share so much through films, like lots of highs and lots of lows, so a bond gets created. And generally, you get put in such close proximity very quickly that your bonds also develop much quicker. Normally, even to sit and look at a girl in the eye it would take me a while."

Speaking about her and Vijay's dating rumours to Mashable, Rashmika said, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." When asked if they are only rumours, Rashmika said, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

On the work front, Rashmika's debut Bollywood film, Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, was released on Friday (October 7). She also has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and one with Vijay titled Varisu. She will also reprise her role in Pushpa: The Rule as Srivalli. The film is a sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise that starred Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. On the other hand, Vijay's last release, Liger, tanked at the box-office. He will next be seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, a romantic drama opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.