Vijay Deverakonda Says ‘Beast Has Been Caged Too Long' As He Recovers From Shoulder Injury

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly the most talented actor we have in the country today. His last film was Puri Jagannadh's Hindi-Telugu bilingual sports drama Liger, which suffered a heavy loss at the box-office. He recently took to social media and revealed that his back has finally recovered from an injury after eight months of rehabilitation. The actor had to go through extensive training and a workout routine to get into the character of a boxer.

Arjun Reddy's star reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the shoot. And now his injury is fully healed. Though he didn't disclose what happened to his back, he added that the beast that lies within him is ready to be freed. Vijay, who played a mixed martial arts fighter in Liger, underwent aggressive training classes in Thailand.

On Instagram, the Geetha Govindam actor shared a story to give his fans an update about his recovery. He wrote, "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves, (sic)." In the pic Vijay is seen wearing a yellow outfit with his face covered with his hand.

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be reunite with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of their upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi. The duo has previously worked on Nag Ashwin's blockbuster biopic Mahanati. Almost a month's worth of the shoot is to be completed.

On the work front, Vijay is also said to be reuniting with Liger director Puri Jagannadh for his next movie, Jana Gana Mana, while he has plans to work with Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri as well.

In an exclusive interview with News 18, Vijay poured his heart out about the box office debacle of the action drama Liger and how he dealt with the criticism. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday. The Arjun Reddy star discussed the effects of the movie's failure and told the outlet, "I don't know, if I've handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is. It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I'm very honest with my emotions and feelings. And if that is what I feel at that point, I express it that particular way."