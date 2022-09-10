Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who refrained from making public appearances and being active on social media following the massive failure of Liger, is hopefully recuperating before he can start working on the next. The disaster of Liger was more due to the kind of attitude the actor wilfully projected during the film's promotions.

In addition to the failure of his most prestigious project, his next with the same team-Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, starring Pooja Hegde- Jana Gana Mana, has landed in trouble. One of the crucial partners of the project have reportedly backed off from funding the film, and Puri Connects banner headed by Charmme and Puri is currently involved in settling the huge losses that Liger incurred to the stake holders.

Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju, who has already paid a sum towards advance for a film with Vijay Deverakonda is on a look out for the director to work with Vijay. The actor, following his back-to-back failures is said to have been looking for a family drama and romantic genre films, which once earned him the popularity and stardom.

While he is simultaneously filming for Kushi with director Shiva Nirvana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor didn't have any other films as of now. However, producer Dil Raju had asked Indraganti Mohan Krishna to come up with two or three story lines so that they could zero in on one and start working on it. Indraganti, who has a tact with handling family comedy dramas is said to have impressed the makers with one of his ideas. Dil Raju reportedly asked the director to develop it further so that they can move to the sets.

If the news is true, Vijay might soon announce the project with Indraganti and Dil Raju after the final narration is done. Meanwhile, Indraganti is busy promoting his next release with Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Miku Cheppali.