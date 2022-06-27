Pushpa: The Rise shot iconic star Allu Arjun and the film's director Sukumar to global heights. Despite the movie not having adequate time for promotions, Pushpa did exceptionally well across the country. The movie recorded an unprecedented response from the north-Indian audience for an Allu Arjun film.

With global movies on Tollywood's mind, today's moviemakers are aiming for worldwide release of films, taking Telugu films to every part of the world. Proving that content is king, the movies being made in south are receiving rave reviews and minting money besides earning fame for the actors and filmmakers.

Pushpa is one such film that expanded the north-Indian market for Allu Arjun and for director Sukumar. The movie is going to have a sequel- Pushpa: The Rule, which will have a face-off between the character of Pushpa the character played by Fahadh Faasil- Banwar Singh Shekhawat.

Director Sukumar's team is busy giving the finishing touches to the script of Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is expected to go on floors in September 2022. The latest insider buzz is that the director, who brought Fahadh Faasil from Malayalam to Telugu Film Industry, marking his debut, is keen on roping in Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi for a prominent role in the film.

If the news is true, fans of Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will be over the moon. Vijay Sethupathi is in consideration for the role of a senior police official in Pushpa: The Rule. However, the official confirmation of the same is awaited.

Pushpa 2 will have the same cast as that of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Allu Arjun and their chemistry won a lot of appreciation. The movie stars Jagadeesh, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya among others in prominent roles.