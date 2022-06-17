Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam which hit the screens on Friday (June 17) after more than a year-long wait, is receiving a positive response from both Rana and Sai Pallavi fans.
Virata Parvam OTT Release Date & Time: Rana-Sai Pallavi’s Period Action Film Will Stream On Netflix!
According to reports, the movie will likely be released on the Neflix OTT platform on July 1st 2022, 12:30 PM IST for movie lovers who prefer to watch movies online.
The film is directed by Venu Udugula and is a period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of a Naxal movement in the Telangana state.
The movie portrays the life of a woman named Vennela who is caught up in love and revolution.
Vennela falls in love with Comrade Ravanna alias Dr Ravi played by Rana Daggubati who is a revolutionary writer. She joins Ravanna later, and the main plot of the movie is unveiled thereafter.
Meanwhile, the makers of the movie, Suresh Productions, released a four-minute video on YouTube, in which Nivetha Pethuraj is seen naming a newborn as Vennela on a rainy night in the forest area.
Virata Parvam has a failed big time at AP/TS box office, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi failed to create the magic. Reportedly, Virata Parvam was shot in the forests of Telangana and Kerala.
- Virata Parvam Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rana-Sai Pallavi Starrer Heads To Become Biggest BO Disaster
- Rana Daggubati, Hansika Motwani, SJ Suryah Are Excited For Launch Of Suzhal- The Vortex; Wish Team Good Luck!
- Virata Parvam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Virata Parvam Twitter Review: Tweets You Need To Read Before Booking Your Tickets To The Film
- Virata Parvam First Review: The Movie Is A Piece Of Art: Siddhu Jonnalagadda
- Sai Pallavi Gets Candid About Her Wedding Plans and Kids, Details Here
- Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collection: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Fails To Achieve Break-Even
- Bheemla Nayak: The Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Premiere On Aha On March 25
- Bheemla Nayak Day 18 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Wins Big!
- Bheemla Nayak Day 15 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Maintains Steady Pace
- Bheemla Nayak Day 14 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Earns Big!
- Bheemla Nayak Day 13 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Actioner Is On A Rampage!