Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam which hit the screens on Friday (June 17) after more than a year-long wait, is receiving a positive response from both Rana and Sai Pallavi fans.

According to reports, the movie will likely be released on the Neflix OTT platform on July 1st 2022, 12:30 PM IST for movie lovers who prefer to watch movies online.

The film is directed by Venu Udugula and is a period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of a Naxal movement in the Telangana state.

The movie portrays the life of a woman named Vennela who is caught up in love and revolution.

Vennela falls in love with Comrade Ravanna alias Dr Ravi played by Rana Daggubati who is a revolutionary writer. She joins Ravanna later, and the main plot of the movie is unveiled thereafter.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie, Suresh Productions, released a four-minute video on YouTube, in which Nivetha Pethuraj is seen naming a newborn as Vennela on a rainy night in the forest area.

Virata Parvam has a failed big time at AP/TS box office, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi failed to create the magic. Reportedly, Virata Parvam was shot in the forests of Telangana and Kerala.