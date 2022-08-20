Actor Karthi scored another hit with his latest film with director M Muthaiah, his Komban director. Viruman is a mass action entertainer, which is running successfully in theatres for a week. The movie comfortably entered the second week with decent bookings and collections. Viruman showcased Karthi in his element once again and he unleashed his prowess with a certain ease.
Viruman Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Mass Action Drama Of Karthi Enthralls Film Buffs!
Take a look at the 8 days box office collection of Viruman down below
Day 1: Rs 7.5 Crore Net
Day 2: Rs 7.77 Crore Net
Day 3: Rs 8.38 Crore Approx
Day 4: Rs 6.66 Crore Approx
Day 5: Rs 1.86 Crore
Day 6: Rs 1.53 Crore
Day 7: Rs 0.84 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1 Crore
Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 35.48 Crore
Viruman is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D Entertainment banner. The movie stars Prakash Raj as Viruman's father and Saranya Ponvannan as Muthulakshmi, his mother. Raj Kiran, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, RK Suresh, Manoj Bharathiraja, GM Sundar, Singampuli, Ilavarasu, and Rajkumar are actors among others who played pivotal roles in the film.
Karthi romanced debutante Aditi Shankar in this film and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music for the film is winning appreciation alongside the performances of the cast.
The movie is edited by Venkat Raajen and cinematographed by SK Selvakumar. Sakthi Film Factory distributed Viruman all over Tamil Nadu.
- Viruman Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi's Mass Film Comfortably Enters Second Week!
- Viruman Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Muthaiah's Mass Action Drama With Karthi Is A Hit!
- Viruman Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi's Mass Film By Muthaiah Performs Well!
- Viruman Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Muthaiah's Mass Film With Karthi Gets A Good Start!
- Viruman Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Karthi-Muthaiah's Mass Film Opens To Positive Response!
- Viruman OTT Release Date & Time: Karthi's Mass Action Drama To Stream On Amazon Prime Video?
- Viruman Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Viruman Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About Karthi's Latest Film!
- Kaithi 2: The Karthi-Lokesh Kanagaraj Project To Start Rolling In 2023
- Ponniyin Selvan: Second Single Of Mani Ratnam's Film To Release On THIS Date?
- Ponni Nadhi: Ponniyin Selvan's First Single Brings Back Ancient Tamil Music In All Its Glory!
- Mani Ratnam And Vikram Receive Notice For Alleged Misinterpretation Of Cholas In Ponniyin Selvan