Vivek Agnihotri Launches Telugu Writer Deen Raj’s Hindi Debut Film Bharateeyans

Bharateeyans is a Hindi Bollywood Debut by the well-known Telugu writer Deen Raj who has written glorious films like Eeswar- Prabhas's debut movie, Premante Idera, KaliSundam Raa starring Daggubati Venkatesh and many more.

The man who gave us the courageous film The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is all set to appear as a chief guest at the launch of the first look of this upcoming movie which ensures to celebrate 'Unity In Diversity' giving a new swadeshi rebranding to the word Indians, called Bharateeyans.

Talking about the movie, Deen Raj said, "On the eve of Independence Day, I humbly pay tribute to the spirit of our great land Bharat, and proud to showcase our first look & cast from each corner of the country"

Bharateeyans is being produced by a Bharat American Surgeon Dr Shankar Naidu Adusumilli, on asking him about the movie, he said, " Bharateeyans - is close to my heart, a subject which makes me connect back with my roots and my values. It's an earnest tribute to every Indian with a solid message on Patriotism and perseverance.

Vivek Agnihotri, who launched the teaser at the event added "I have loved the unique way the names of characters have been kept in Bharateeyans. I have always wondered if someone has the guts to do something like this, I have never had the guts to do anything like this. The cast looks fresh, nice and passionate. I know the burden of carrying a young cast on your shoulder, feel it's been brilliantly tackled. I love the name 'Bharateeyans' and I feel it's the responsibility of the youth to take the country forward."

Advertisement Advertisement

This motion epic has an ensemble cast which celebrates diverse talents from varied states across the Nation; like Nirroze Putcha, Subha Ranjan, Sonam Thendup Barphunga, Samaira Sandhu, Peden O Namgyal and Rajeshwari Chakraborty.

Bharateeyans, this mainstream Bollywood movie also has talented technicians from the south industry; action of the film is being directed by Judo Ramu, who's known for his work in multiple industries like Kannada, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali; DOP is Jayapal Reddy Nimmala and Music by Satya Kashyap.

Bharateeyans, like its title, become the first pan India packed with talents across our Motherland, and has been filmed at various locations across the Nation including the illustrious Sikkim.

The teaser of the film was released on 13th August 2022.