Who Is LV Revanth? All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner

LV Revanth defeated four other finalists to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The playback singer won the popular reality show, which is hosted by Nagarjuna. He managed to claim the winner's trophy and take home a whopping cash prize.

WHAT LV REVANTH WON ON BIGG BOSS TELUGU?

The winner of the show earned Rs 10 lakh as cash prize as Shrihan, the first runner-up, walked away with Rs 40 lakh briefcase. LV Revanth also won Rs 25 lakh worth plot and a swanky new car after winning the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

LV REVANTH BIOGRAPHY

The talented singer, who ruled millions of hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 6, was born on February 10, 1990. The 32-year-old started his career with Super Singer 5. He emerged as the runner-up of the singing reality show. After competing in Saptaswaralu and Super Singer 7, he took over the role of a mentor in Super Singer 8.

LV Revanth later went on to participate in Indian Idol, which he won in 2017. The singer also served as a jury member on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Next Singing ICON. He finally stepped inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 after being approached for the last two years.

LV REVANTH CAREER

LV Revanth has lent his voice for several songs including the latest song Love Gante from the film Shekhar. He even crooned the title tracj of Seetimaarr, which released in 2021. Did you know Revanth sang Telisiney Na Nuvvey and Oopiri Aaguthunnadhey, which featured in Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy?

The singer has also sung songs for Srirastu Subhamastu, Darre, Thikka, Supreme, Premam, Pidugu and Just Business. His first feature film was Nayaka Nayaka.

REVANTH NET WORTH

If media reports are to be believed, LV Revanth has a net worth of Rs 50 lakh. He reportedly owns a house in Hyderabad. The singer is also a proud owner of two swanky cars.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 FIRST RUNNER-UP

Shrihan accepted the offer of Rs 40 lakh, walking away with the briefcase and emerging as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

While Keerthi finished as the second runner-up, Adi became the third runner-up of the show. Rohit secured the fifth position in the popular reality show.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to LV Revanth for winning Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

