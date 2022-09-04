Who Is Neha Chowdhury? Know More About The Delhi Girl Entering Bigg Boss 6

Neha was born and brought up in Delhi as a single child. Born on 2nd July 1993, Neha grew up watching a lot of television, and naturally, the industry became an obsession for the young girl. At sixteen, Neha got into dancing, and real soon she mastered the art well enough to start giving classes. Her dance classes generated revenue, and she was able to save up.

With her savings, and a heart full of dreams, the aspiring actor, shifted to Mumbai, searching for acting gigs. Her Instagram bio takes us to a TEDx Talk given by her, and here are some interesting bits from her talk.

Neha recounted how her life in Mumbai started and explained her journey of working with the stars she had looked up to, and settling down in Mumbai as an actor. She used an analogy of a multi-story building, comparing each floor to a phase of her life. She mentioned how she had health issues that pushed her back to Delhi to heal.

She spoke about how a relationship that started out cute eventually ate up her time and energy and left her drained. She mentioned how she just wanted to sleep forever, and not worry about any task or commitment. Neha then narrated the story of how Instagram put her back on her feet and reclaimed her career for her.

Instagram: @theneha.me