Sri Satya was born in Vijayawada on 29th June 1997. She grew up in Vijayawada. She won the title Ms. Vijayawada in 2015, and Ms. AP in 2016. Satya moved to Hyderabad to pursue modeling and acting.
Who Is Sri Satya? Know More About The Serial Actor Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 6
In 2017, she was cast as a supporting character, in Ram Pothineni's film Nenu Sailaja. She then started acting in serials and has been active in the TV industry since then.
Her notable appearances in movies include the following: Nenu Sailaja, Godari Navvindhi, and Love Sketch. She has starred in the following serials as well: Muddha Mandaram, Ninne Pelladatha, Attarintlo Akka Chellellu, and Trinayani.
Photos of Sri Satya and Pawan Reddy, apparently getting engaged, went viral on the web. No clarification or update about the matter has been offered by either of them. The mystery is expected to be broken in the Bigg Boss house.
The actor has almost 450k followers on Instagram, and her bio on the gram reads "All problems are illusions of mind! I'm here to break the illusions!"
Instagram: sri_satya_
