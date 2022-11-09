Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Earn 5-Star Rating At The Box-Office? See Trade Experts' Opinion

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's outstanding performance in Amazon Prime's web series The Family Man 2 has established her as one of the most bankable stars in the country. She has over the years proven herself as a versatile actor who can get into a character's soul. Meanwhile, the actress will soon be seen in the Telugu action thriller Yashoda.

Yashoda will also be released in dubbed versions in multiple languages, including Hindi, on November 11. The sci-fi thriller, which is female-centric, has been helmed by the director duo Hari-Harish. Meanwhile, several dubbed films from South cinema have performed exceptionally well at the box office this year, including RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Karthikeya 2, Ponniyin Selvan 1, and Kantara. And now, all eyes are on Yashoda.

Despite her health condition, Samantha has started promoting the film and recently opened up in an interview about her health condition, her life, and the film. Besides Samantha, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan also play key roles in Yashoda. The film's trailer, which was launched a few days ago, has created a lot of buzz among audiences.

Trade experts, meanwhile, are expecting the film to have a decent opening on its release day. Yashoda's theatrical rights have reportedly been sold for Rs 22 crore. According to reports, Asian cinemas have purchased Yashoda's rights in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Rs 12 crore. This includes both domestic and international theatrical rights. Yashoda has been made on a massive budget of Rs 40 crore.

On the other hand, trade analyst Ramesh Bala, speaking about the pre-release buzz around Yashoda, told TellyChakkar that the film has average hype given the lesser promotion of the film owing to Samantha's health. However, the film has grabbed much attention because of Samantha's myositis condition. He also added that Yashoda's Hindi version fully depends on word of mouth.

Yashoda might bring in a business of around Rs 1 crore in the Hindi belt on its opening day, said Ramesh Bala. Whereas in Telugu markets, the film could gross Rs. 5 crore. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under his Sridevi Movies banner, Yashoda's music has been composed by Mani Sharma.

Speaking about the story of Yashoda, the film revolves around a surrogate mother played by Samantha who takes on a risky mission to uncover a crime syndicate behind surrogacy. The film explores the subject in depth. Shedding more light on this, Samantha recently revealed, "It is difficult for the directors to convince me, but I was shocked to know that it happens in real-life."