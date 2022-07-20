Icon star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have expanded their fanbase and rose to international acclaim with just one film- Pushpa: The Rise. The director and actor duo is hard working and have collaborated twice before Pushpa, along with musician Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa- 1 is a film that took the Indian Film Industry by storm with its silent yet impactful theatrical release.
Will There Be A Third Part For Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Actor Fahadh Faasil Spills Some Beans! Read On!
The film marks the Telugu debut of actor Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwarsingh Shekawat. He looked terrific in the role of a cop and the climax scenes shot between him and Allu Arjun have come out really well. The scenes received great applause. Now, as the team of director Sukumar is vigorously working on the script of Pushpa: The Rule, another update has come out from none other than Fahadh Faasil.
During a recent interaction with the media, the actor, who was promoting his latest Malayalam film, is quizzed about the updates of Pushpa 2. He replied with a positive affirmation to the question asked about a third part of Pushpa. Reports were also rife about Sukumar trying to rope in Vijay Sethupathi for a crucial role in the upcoming film.
While it is confirmed that the makers of Pushpa have decided on increasing the budget as well as the scale of the sequel, it is now exciting for the fans to know if there will be Pushpa Part 3.
The team had worked day in and day out to release the film on time. With very little window for the film's promotions, Pushpa still managed to work wonders for the entire team. Rashmika Mandanna was the film's female protagonist and was depicted in a non-glamorous role of a village belle. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film.
- Vijay Sethupathi To Be Cast As A Senior Cop In Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule?
- Pushpa 2 Likely to Be Postponed Due To Incomplete Script Work; Allu Arjun To Commit To Boyapati Meanwhile?
- Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Showers Love & Praise On Director Sukumar For Pushpa!
- Pushpa 2: Director Sukumar's Remuneration For The Film Will Blow Your Mind!
- Pushpa Enters Top 5 List Of Highest TRP Rating Tollywood Films, Surpasses Baahubali!
- Pushpa 2: Did Makers Of Allu Arjun Starrer Get A Whopping Rs 400 Crore Offer For Its Theatrical Rights?
- Pushpa World Television Premiere Date And Time On Star Maa; Here’s Everything You Need To Know!
- Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad: Pushpa The Rise Has Become A Memorable Movie In My Music Journey
- Pushpa Day 50 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer Grosses Rs 365 Crore Worldwide
- Pushpa Hindi Version: Allu Arjun’s Film Breaks All Records, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club!
- Pushpa Fever: Cricketer Mahedi Hasan Goes The Allu Arjun Way To Celebrate His Wicket
- Pushpa’s ‘Saami Saami’ Becomes Mass Sensation, Rashmika Mandanna Has THIS To Say!