Writer-Director Madan Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest After Four Days Of Hospitalization!

Writer, director, and producer Ramigani Madan Mohan Reddy AKA Madan, breathed his last after a four-day-long battle for life. The Tollywood personality, who began his career as a screenwriter for director Chandra Siddhartha's 'Aa Naluguru' starring Rajendra Prasad, later on, directed several family-oriented films. He was renowned for dialogues, screenplay, and story, besides being a successful film director and producer.

Madan was admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad after chest congestion and was being treated for the same. However, days later, Madan was declared dead on November 19. Madan's filmography included many films with actor Jagapathi Babu, who is well-known as a family hero.

Madan worked on the story, screenplay, and dialogues of 'Aa Naluguru', and was the writer, director, and producer of 'Pellaina Kothalo', which was the first Tollywood film of Priyamani. He was the writer and director of Uday Kiran starrer 'Gunde Jhallumandi', 'Pravarakhyudu', and 'Coffee With My Wife', and directed 'Garam' with Adi and Adah Sharma. His last film released in theatres was Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Shriya Saran starrer 'Gayatri', which has music by S Thaman.

Advertisement

A native of Madanapalle in Chittoor district, Madan finished his graduation from SV University in Tirupati. After realizing his passion for films, he joined director S Gopal Reddy as an assistant cameraman. He worked as a co-writer to several films.

Condolences from Tollywood started to pour in for the director, who took a different path of story-telling without succumbing to the trends and cinematic formulae. The Movie Artists Association (MAA), RP Patnaik, and other well-wishers of the director have condoled his death.