Yashoda Movie Review & Rating Out

Introduction: Yashoda is a movie written and directed by Hari and Harish as their Tollywood debut. The movie is the first pan-India film of the actress to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Samantha dubbed her own words for Tamil and Telugu. Yashoda is based on a real life event around surrogacy and the crimes behind. An underprivileged woman, who reaches the city of big dreams becomes a surrogate and unearths a crime. How she saves herself and puts an end to the entire situation is to be seen on the big screen.

Yashoda is the first feature film to be released in theatres post Samantha's divorce to Naga Chaitanya. She has been away from the media and her fans due to her prolonged auto immune disorder, which she only made public recently.

Story:

Performances:

As usual, Samantha shed her blood and sweat to bring out the best of herself and the character of Yashoda. With the help of impeccable artists like Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, she managed to pull off the entire female-centric subject with great ease. Samantha delivered a power-packed performance as Yashoda, switching between a docile and novice woman to a fierce ninja.

Technical Aspects:

What's Yay:

Samantha's performance

Film's sets

Background score

What's Nay:

Verdict: