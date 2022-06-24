Rocking star Yash, who has become the national star after Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 & 2, is now the most-wanted actor across the south-Indian film industries. With fandom exceeding state boundaries, Yash is now one of the pan- Indian stars.

Given this new age trend of making multistarrer films with larger-than-life backdrops and sky-rocketing budgets, the movie makers, especially producers from all south-Indian industries are interested in roping in stars and directors who make a crazy combination together.

With no caps on budget, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the popularity and market of the stars. One such is producer Dil Raju, of Sri Venkateswara Creations, who signed Thalapathy Vijay for his 66th film with director Vamshi Paidipally.

The movie is bilingual in Tamil and Telugu and is named Varisu and Varasudu, respectively. Director Vamshi Paidipally, who earlier helmed Maharshi with Mahesh Babu is making his Tamil debut while Vijay is making his Tollywood debut.

According to the latest buzz, we hear from Tollywood insiders that Dil Raju has been in talks with Yash for his upcoming pan-Indian film. The maker is ready to shell out a whopping Rs 100 Crore as remuneration for Yash.

If the grapevine is anything to go by, there will be an official update about the same very soon. The movie, if materialized, will be shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu.

Yash, after the release of KGF Chapter 2 has not officially signed on the dotted line for any project. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has quickly moved on and is shooting for another pan-Indian project with RRR actor Jr NTR.

Dil Raju has entered Bollywood as a producer with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, a remake of Nani's national award-winning film of the same name. He is also bankrolling a project in Hindi, a remake of the Telugu film HIT, starring Vishwak Sen.