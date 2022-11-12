Yashoda Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Action Thriller Opens On A Positive Note!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's science fiction action thriller, based on a few real-life incidents, Yashoda, was released worldwide on November 11. The movie is written and directed by Hari and Harish, Ambuli, and Orr Eravuu director duo, who are making their Tollywood debut with this pan-India film.

Samantha played the character of Yashoda in the film where she hails from a lower economic background and becomes a surrogate to fulfill her dreams. She enters the beautiful world of Eva's fertility center and meets new people and introduces herself to a new world. Yashoda seemingly is smitten by the facilities, care, and attention given to her and begins to settle down. But everything is not as rosy as it seems. She stumbles upon a heinous crime and fights her way back to being on her own. What and how? is to be seen on the big screen.