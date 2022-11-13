Yashoda Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Film Holds Steady For The Weekend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release, a real-life inspired crime thriller, Yashoda, hit the screens on November 11 with positive to mixed reviews at the box office. The movie, which was the first pan-India venture of Samantha was directed by the Kollywood director duo Hari and Harish, in their Tollywood debut. The movie had a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on the same day.

Yashoda is the story of a stubborn woman who ventures out to do the unimaginable task to track down her missing sister and eventually solve two murder mysteries and bring the culprits to justice. Samantha impresses in the role of Yashoda and the fact that she has done her stunts without the help of a body double is quite commendable. Samantha shines bright in the film, which could have been made a bit more interesting with the right kind of screenplay and editing.