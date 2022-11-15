Yashoda Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Movie Achieves Breakeven In Overseas!

Samantha's latest science fiction thriller Yashoda, written and directed by Hari and Harish is running successfully at theatres all over the world. The movie, based on real-life events, is about the mafia around surrogate mothers and the cosmetology industry coming together for a new-age crime. This is Samantha's first film to have a pan-India release; without a male protagonist. Due to no competition, the movie, which garnered positive word-of-mouth, is doing great at the ticket windows.

Yashoda stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Shatru in key roles. In addition, the movie stars Divyasripada, Priyanka Sharma, and Kalpika Ganesh among others as supporting characters.