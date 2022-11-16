Yashoda Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Film Continues To Perform Well!

Samantha is receiving praise for her portrayal of the character Yashoda in the recently released film. The movie, written and directed by Hari and Harish, is shot as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual. Yashoda, however, was released as the first pan-India venture of the actress in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, becoming a successful project. The movie garnered positive response at the box office despite having a few drawbacks.

Yashoda is the story of a strong-willed woman who is on the lookout for her younger sister. She enters the web of a vile cosmetology crime and becomes a surrogate for a reason. How she cracks down the secrets of Eva Fertility centre? How she solves the murders? Did she find her sister? Who is Yashoda in the first place? are all to be seen on the big screen.