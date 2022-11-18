Yashoda Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Completes A Successful Week!

Samantha's latest suspense thriller Yashoda completed one week at the box office. The movie, Telugu debut of directors duo Hari and Harish, was a film on the cosmetology industry's crimes and their unethical practices involving pregnant women.

The movie charts the journey of an aspiring woman Yashoda, who is a trained cop awaiting posting. Her sister goes missing, and Yashoda takes it upon herself to find out what happened to her sister-even if it means getting pregnant. She enters the Eva facility and slowly puts tabs on it. How and what she has done to solve the mystery is to be seen on the screen.