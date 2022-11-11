Yashoda OTT Release Date & Time: Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller Will Stream On Amazon Prime Video?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest venture, Yashoda, a science fiction thriller movie, written and directed by Hari and Harish, was released all over the world on November 11. The movie is based on real-life crimes around surrogacy. Yashoda is receiving love from the fans of the actress and was met with a decent response at the box office.

Yashoda is the first pan-India venture of the actress and marks the Tollywood debut of the director duo Hari and Harish. The fans of the actress have erected full-size blown-up cut-outs of Samantha in places like Vijayawada, Vizag, Hyderabad, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Kakinada, and other places to celebrate the film's release. The movie is receiving positive-to-mixed reviews from fans and critics.