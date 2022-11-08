Yashoda's Fighting Scenes Rendered Samantha With A Swollen Face For A Day; Actress Did Her Stunts!

Samantha, who couldn't take part in the promotional events of the film has appeared in an interview in Telugu and Tamil. She spoke at length about Yashoda and addressed her health issues. Samantha seemed disappointed at how the media had speculated her health condition and clarified that she is fighting and getting better. "I am not yet dead, and I am strong," she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently fighting an immune disorder Myositis, is doing her bit to promote upcoming film Yashoda, which is set to hit the screens all over the world on November 11. Yashoda is a science fiction action thriller based on the real-life incidents, written and directed by Hari and Harish. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

While agreeing that it is not easy to handle the amount of pressure and not being able to take one step anymore, "I have come this far. Looking back, I feel very positive and wonder at my strength," added the actress.

Advertisement

Speaking about Yashoda, in which the actress did all the stunts without a body-double, she recollected a day when she got a severe blow on the right side of the face. "Anyday, I get excited about fights rather than dance. It is difficult but when there is a fight scene coming up, I prepare for it two or three days ahead. One day, I also got hit on my face, a blow landed there, leaving my face with a severe swelling on that side," said she.

Yashoda is the story of a crime syndicate behind surrogacy. The film explores the subject in depth and Samantha said, "It is difficult for the directors to convince me, but I was shocked to know that it happens in real-life."

The film stars Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kalpika, and Divya among others in crucial roles.

Yashoda is a production venture of Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. M Sukumar worked as the cinematographer of the film while Marthand K Venkatesh edited it. Mani Sharma composed the film's score.