Yashoda Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through About Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller On Surrogacy Are Here!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's science fiction action thriller, Yashoda, a movie on the crimes involved in surrogacy, hit the screens worldwide on November 11. The film is written and directed by Hari and Harish as their maiden venture in Tollywood. Yashoda is released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

According to the makers of the film, Yashoda is based on real-life events around surrogacy, an increasing trend among affluent people in society, to have children. The film's trailer depicts Samantha as Yashoda, an aspiring woman belonging to the lower economic class, reaching the city and becoming a surrogate. At the fertility center, she witnesses a gruesome incident that raises her concerns. What she does next is all about the film.