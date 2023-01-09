Take A Look At The Top TV Premiere Ratings Of 2022 South Films Dubbed In Hindi! RRR, Pushpa & Etc

The year 2022 was quite phenomenal for the south-Indian film industry. Several movies have gained international recognition along with critical acclaim and commercial business. Heroes of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries have become popular on the global level. The talented technicians have shot to fame.

Ironically, as Bollywood was viewed as the Indian cinema, the south cinema took charge and rampaged all over India with back-to-back mega-blockbusters that even worked wonders in the Hindi belt. All such films which were released in the Hindi-speaking region minted money. KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, RRR, Pushpa, and Karthikeya 2 are clean and decent examples of how people are eager for good content. SS Rajamouli's RRR is now an official entrant for the Oscar Awards 2023, which is a remarkable feat.

After a successful theatrical run, these movies have premiered on Hindi television channels for viewers of TV from home. They had a decent viewership and down below are the TRP ratings of the dubbed version of such big movies.

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) Directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, RRR stands on top of the most successful films of 2022 in India. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The movie made about Rs 1200 Crore, worldwide and is the only foreign movie in Japan to become the highest-grosser with more footfalls. Pushpa: The Rise Rating: 4.35 Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi is a trendsetting film. The film's Hindi version surprised the makers with its scale of success and popularity. Rashmika Mandanna is the film's female lead. Advertisement Karthikeya 2 Rating: 1.7 Actor Nikhil Siddhartha received nationwide recognition for the sequel of the Karthikeya movie with a different story, the quest for Lord Sri Krishna's anklet. The movie, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti is one of the super duper successful films that made Rs 100 Crore and above. He became a popular figure in Hindi-speaking regions. KGF 2 Rating: 3.84 Yash aka Rocky Bhai became famous all over India through director Prashanth Neel's 2019 action drama film KGF. The film's sequel was released in April of 2022 with highly positive reviews. The movie collected so much money and made the entire Kannada industry proud. Radhe Shyam Rating: 1.45 Prabhas' period romantic saga titled Radhe Shyam was released amid huge expectations at the box office. The movie which stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role tanked miserably at the box-office. The film's songs were, however, successful.

In addition, here are the other movies and their TRP ratings below:

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger: 1.45

Ajith Kumar's Valimai: 1.08

Kamal Haasan's Vikram: 0.87

Adivi Sesh's Major: 0.73

Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona: 0.70

Amala Paul's Cadaver: 0.70