Anchor Lasya Baby Shower: From Bigg Boss Geetu To Small Screen Celebs, A Peek Into The Guest List!
Anchor Lasya Manjunath, who got married to his long-time beau Manjunath Chillale in 2017 is a mother of a boy. The anchor, however, got pregnant again. The family and friends of Lasya have recently held a traditional baby shower event for her. Pictures from the event are now going viral on the internet.
Lasya and Manjunath are parents to a four-year-old boy whom they refer to as Junnu. Although Lasya is inactive on Television shows, she and her husband run a YouTube channel which is quite successful. The couple have become pregnant again and are expecting a child very soon. The who's who of the Telugu television and serial industries have come down to wish the soon-to-be parents to the colourful event.
Galatta Geetu At Lasya's baby shower
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu fame Galatta Geetu was seen at the event sharing a warm moment with Lasya. She wished the best to Lasya and took to her Instagram account to share a cute video of them from the event. She wrote, 'a beautiful soul coming from another soul. I love you so much ka.'
Dethadi Harika At The Babyshower
Another Bigg Boss 6 Telugu contestant Dethadi Harika, a television presenter and anchor, was friends with Lasya for a very long time. She was also spotted at the do, where they both posed some cute pictures.
TV serial actors at the event
Telugu television serial actors including Sushma Kiron, Sreevani, Shiva, and others were present with their families for the baby shower
Welcome Board
Lasya was popular for her music shows on a popular TV channel where she co-hosted with anchor Ravi. They are a successful pair professionally and people had wondered if they would marry each other. However, when Lasya introduced Manjunath as her beau, it surprised many. On the other hand, at the same time, Lasya indirectly alleged harassment from anchor Ravi, who is married and has a daughter by then.
