Anchor Sreemukhi Set To Get Hitched To A Hyderabad Businessman Very Soon? Deets Inside!
Anchor Sreemukhi needs no introduction to the Telugu-speaking viewers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Starting her career small, Sreemukhi emerged as one of the reckoning anchors of the Telugu Television industry. Taking over the iconic Suma, Sreemukhi gained stardom and popularity through her personality, smile, attractiveness, and cheerful attitude.
After starting as a Television presenter, Sreemukhi appeared in the role of Allu Arjun's sister in Julayi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie got her adequate recognition and offers poured in. She is also part of a romantic drama film titled Prema Ishq Kaadhal, a coming-of-age movie. Over the years, Sreemukhi carved herself a place and is one of the highest-paid Television show hosts.
Sreemukhi enjoys a huge fanbase among Telugu people. She travels to organize shows and film events across India, Dubai, the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK and shares her experiences through a YouTube channel. She is now in news for her alleged wedding speculation. The beautiful girl is now said to have been considering tying the knot to a Hyderabad-based businessman. Although there is no official confirmation of the news, a rumour as such has been going around in the industry.
The 29-year-old is known for her collaboration with anchors Pradeep Machiraju, Ravi, and Avinash among others. She is also one of the contestants of Telugu TV's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu. She is currently hosting Bigg Boss Jodi, a dance reality show where ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss show participate. Veteran actress Radha has been roped in as one of the judges of the dance reality show.
