Another Multi-Starrer Film For Ram Charan On Cards? RRR Star To Work With THIS Kollywood Superstar! Read On!

RC 15 is a political thriller, and the movie's story is written by Karthik Subbaraj. Dil Raju is producing the movie under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The producer is spending about Rs 170 Crore on this pan-India venture being shot as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu.

RRR star Ram Charan is currently filming for his 15th film, tentatively referred to as RC 15's shooting is happening at a fast pace. After returning for a quick New Zealand schedule where the entire unit filmed some songs on Ram Charan and Kiara Ali Advani, the makers of the film are filming at locations spread across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Rajahmundry. Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role in the film.

According to the available information, Ram Charan, who now enjoys a widespread fan base all over the world is reportedly in talks for another multi-starrer film, after RRR. Buzz has it that the actor might join hands with none other than actor Suriya, for this project. Although the rumours are rife, there is no official confirmation about the same. However, fans of both actors are excited about the collaboration.

The movie also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Samuthirakani, and Srikanth among others in crucial roles.

RC 15's dialogues were penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Tirru and R Rathnavelu cranked the camera. S Thaman is on board for the film's background score and music. Shameer Muhammed is working as its editor. On the other hand, Ram Charan is also going to begin working on Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming film after Uppena. Referred to as RC 16, this film is a production venture of Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings. The other details about the film's cast and crew will be announced soon, as and when the shooting commences.