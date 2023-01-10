THIS Heroine Walks Back Into The Much-Hyped Sequel Following Several Twists & Turns, Deets Inside!

In what could be called a surprising twist, actress Anupama Parameswaran, who scored back-to-back success with Karthikeya 2, 18 Pages, and Butterfly, walked back into the project of actor Siddhu Jonalagadda's Tillu Square, a sequel to the superhit 2022 film DJ Tillu.

After DJ Tillu saw an unexpected range of success and reach in the first half of 2022, the team decided to make a sequel to the comedy-thriller. The movie is the first super hit of the Telugu film industry. DJ Tillu starred Siddhu Jonalagadda, Neha Shetty, Kiriti Dhammaraju, and others have played crucial roles in the film. The film received positive reviews upon theatrical release and gained cult status after it hit the digital streaming platform Aha Video.

However, after the grand title release of the sequel as Tillu Square, creative differences have cropped up between hero Siddhu and director Vimal Krishna, who earlier worked together for a couple of films as writer-director and actor. Vimal Krishna left the project and Siddhu then brought in Adbhutham fame Mallik Ram in his place.

Following the success streak, the team approached Anupama Parameswaran for the female lead's character first. She even shot for a couple of days and then cited some reason to walk out of the project. Later, at one point in time, Madonna Sebastian, HIT:2 fame Meenakshi Chowdary, and Neha Shetty were discussed for the role. Nothing worked out for the team. The actresses are said to have objected to the unnecessary physical intimacy scenes that the story is laced with.

However, going by the latest update from the Tillu Square producers, the team's first choice Anupama Parameswaran is back in the project. A video of her on the sets in a yellow sleeveless dress goofing around with Siddhu Jonalagadda's hair surfaced on the internet. The makers of the movie, Sithara Entertainments shared it on their Instagram handle, confirming the news.

Fans have started commenting about how relieved they are after the team finally confirmed the female lead actress. They dropped in messages about the same. Ram Miriyala is the movie's musician and Fortune Four Cinemas is co-producing the movie.