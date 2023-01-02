Anupama Parameswaran Takes THIS Surprising Decision Post Back-To-Back Successes; Here's What We Know

Anupama Parameswaran, who recently hit the screens along with her Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddharth through Surya Pratap's directorial debut 18 Pages, is enjoying the success and appreciation coming her way. The actress's other thriller film titled Butterfly was released on the OTT platform to positive reviews. It is safe to say that Anupama has emerged as one of the successful female leads in the Telugu film industry.

Anupama Parameswaran debuted in Telugu with the remake of Premam, starring Naga Chaitanya in the year 2015. She appeared in a 'Vunnadi Okate Zindagi', 'Hello Guru Prema Kosame' with Ram Pothineni, 'A Aa' with Nithiin, 'Sathamanam Bhavati' with Sharwanand, and Rakshasudu with Bellamkonda Srinivas. In the year 2022, she had a great outing in the form of the Rs 100 Crore film 'Karthikeya 2' and Sukumar Bandreddi's production '18 Pages.'

Anupama Parameswaran did only a few films in Tollywood and although most of them weren't commercially successful, she had a huge following on her social media accounts. Anupama probably is the only south-Indian actress who enjoys such a dedicated fanbase irrespective of hits and flops.

However, Anupama has become one of the most sought actresses in Tollywood, especially after her slew of successful films like Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages. Cashing in on the opportunity and demand, the actress is now said to have been asking for remuneration of about Rs 1 Crore and above.

Anupama was taking home a pay cheque for Rs 60 Lakh for each project, so far. As there are no other actresses in the industry to suit the roles she takes up, producers are reportedly willing to shell out big bucks for Anupama.

Anupama is next seen in Tillu Square, a sequel to DJ Tillu, a Tamil film titled Siren, and a Malayalam film called JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail. All of these movies are in the filming phase.