Bhanupriya Reveals Suffering From Memory Loss Since Two Years, Says 'Can't Memorize Dialogues'

Yesteryear actress Bhanupriya, who is living in Chennai with her mother and brother has recently revealed shocking information. The actress, who resorted to playing character roles in several movies and television shows in Tamil and Telugu is suffering from memory loss.

In a recent interview with a YouTube news channel, Bhanupriya spoke at length about her second innings and present condition. The actress lost her husband two years ago and since then has been having a tough time remembering things. "I am unable to memorize things that I should be doing and after the shot began, I forgot my lines during one instance. This has been happening for about two years," said Bhanupriya when the interviewer asked her about her current work.

"Actress Radha came down to my home to check on me three years ago when there were rumours about my ill health. I and my husband were also not divorced. There are several rumours about the same but I don't want to address them now since the person is no more," added Bhanupriya, who also mentioned that she was not invited to be part of the 80's get-togethers of the actors and actresses.

A humble person that she continues to be, Bhanupriya also mentioned that she is someone who prefers to be at home and spend time reading, listening to music, and doing her chores, which is keeping her busy. Sharing some information about her only daughter Abhinaya, she said that her daughter is pursuing a degree in Science at a university in London.

Bhanupriya was last seen in an insignificant role in Sandhya Raju's 'Naatyam', a dance-based film, which received a National award. However, Bhanupriya expressed her dissatisfaction with the role she portrayed and said that her fans and well-wishers texted her on WhatsApp asking her not to do such roles.