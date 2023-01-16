From Mercedes Benz To KIA & Thar, Take A Look At Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Himaja's Luxury Car Collection
Himaja is known for her expensive lifestyle and is an enthusiast for fancy wheels. She likes to splurge money on cars. For this year's Sankranthi, the actress-turned-influencer has bought a luxury KIA car for her family. The car is an SUV model, and starts from Rs 30.99 Lakh and up to Rs 37 Lakh ex-showroom.
Posting the car's pictures, Himaja wrote on her Instagram with a profile that reads 'Make Happiness A Habit', "Happy Sankranthi Everyone. This is Sankranthi Surpise to my Family. Their comfort matters. And ofcourse this happens only with all your wellwishes and blessings. Love you all." (Sic)
Check it out here:
Himaja runs a successful YouTube channel and ensures that all her professional and personal events are shared. Most of her fans admire her confidence, individuality, and dedication. She had a rather troublesome childhood as her father took the spiritual path and her mother struggled to make ends meet to survive the family. Later on, Himaja went on to earn not only popularity but also money.
By the time Himaja entered the Bigg Boss Telugu show, she owned a posh duplex house in Hyderabad, which she re-modelled recently. She bought a Mercedes Benz car first, and that is when she became the subject of social media trolls.
In response to those trolls who bad-mouthed her for buying a luxury car within a short span, she issued clarification on how she was able to afford it. Himaja has a good inherited property and is a member of the MAA association through which she was able to buy a car. In 2022, Himaja also added Mahindra Thar SUV to her existing collection.
