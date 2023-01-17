Chiranjeevi Vs Balakrishna: Waltair Veerayya Is A Step Ahead Of Veera Simha Reddy For THESE Reasons!

The most awaited films of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna- Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy hit the screens worldwide within a gap of just one day for the Sankranthi festival 2023. Both Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi arrived at the Sankranthi rift at the box office after several years. Earlier, the veterans of the Telugu film industry have clashed ten times.

However, over the years, the budgets of the star hero films have increased manifold and the range is wide and huge. The sky is the only limit for today's movie budgets, business, and gross earnings. Although there were several times when Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi competed at the box office for Sankranthi, this year was very special for certain reasons.

Both are mass-action entertainers that showcased the veteran actors in impressive makeovers and vintage avatars. Producers Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni bankrolled both films under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Actress Shruti Haasan is the female lead in both movies.

Advertisement

According to the available information, Waltair Veerayya was made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore and Veera Simha Reddy took Rs 110 Crore to be made. Both movies opened to blockbuster first-day collections and have grossed more than Rs 100 Crore within three days of theatrical release.

Photo Credit:

Veera Simha Reddy was released on January 13. The movie is written and directed by Bobby Kolli. Massraja Ravi Teja played an extensive cameo in the film.

Waltair Veerayya, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni was released on January 12.

The latest box office figures for these movies are intriguing. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are both winners in their way as one movie did pretty well in a few regions and the other one looted money in the rest. Reportedly, WV made over Rs 7.10 Crore including Rs 5.5 Crore and the northern Andhra and east Godavari regions. However, VSR made only Rs 60 Lakh from both these regions. VSR but made a whopping amount from B & C centers in Rayalaseema.

Chiranjeevi's fans and moviegoers found Waltair Veerayya a bit more entertaining due to Chiranjeevi's comedy. The actor returned to his earlier days and evoked laughter with his performance.