Did Vishwak Sen Shell Out Rs 1 Crore Toward Settlement With Actor-Producer-Director Arjun Sarja? Deets Inside

Tollywood's youngster Vishwak Sen has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu industry by making independent movies. He hit the headlines recently for walking out of a project conceived by Action King Arjun Sarja.

Arjun, who wanted to launch his daughter Aishwarya Arjun in Tollywood has roped in Vishwak Sen for the film's lead role. He himself wanted to produce and direct the movie. All things were good and smooth even after the official puja ceremony. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan attended the formal event.

Days before the film's first schedule was supposed to begin, Vishwak Sen walked out of the project by not responding to calls and messages from the production unit. Arjun Sarja then called for a press meet to address the issue and made allegations about Vishwak Sen's committment and attitude.

Photo Credit:

According to Arjun, "Vishwak Sen was very friendly in the beginning and agreed to the film's script. However, whenever the unit prepared shooting schedule and approached him, he asked for postponement. We have postponed the filming schedule thrice before. Vishwak suggested a few changes in the script and the production team heeded. However, the actor consistently tried to avoid taking part in the film's shooting, creating a major loss to us. His behaviour has hurt me and my unit."

Vishwak Sen stated that he respects Arjun Sarja a lot and was also interested in the script. "I suggested a few changes and still was not confident about going to the set without the conviction. I only asked for some more time."

Advertisement

On the other hand, while Arjun went ahead to press legal charges on Vishwak Sen for his alleged unprofessionalism, the Tollywood industry bigwigs have tried to settle the scores between the senior actor-producer and the young hero. As part of it, it was reportedly learned that Vishwak Sen was asked to pay Rs 1 Crore toward the settlement.

Reportedly, Vishwak Sen was upset about the same but had to shell out the amount in order to put an end to this issue.