Tollywood's most stylish star, Allu Arjun, is currently filming for the much-awaited sequel of his most successful film to date, Pushpa. The 40-year-old actor has a huge fan following and is hard-working. Albeit introduced into the industry as Allu Aravind's son and Chiranjeevi's nephew from the Allu-Konidela family, he had created a style and identity of his own, and emerged as one of the top grade actors of Tollywood and south-India. Even before Pushpa happened in 2021, the actor was the heartthrob of several people across Kerala, who refer to him as Mallu Arjun, fondly.
Do You Know Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Is A Working Woman? Allu Aravind Reveals Interesting Information!
Bunny set a trend with his marriage in the year 2011 to Sneha Reddy, who belongs to another caste. Sneha is a younger daughter of an industrialist and educationalist based in Hyderabad, who met Bunny through some mutual friends. Bunny was reportedly smitten by her composed nature and proposed wedding to her. The duo got married with blessings from both families and their near and dear.
Arjun and Sneha are parents to a son Ayaan and daughter Arha. They dish out couple goals quite frequently. Sneha looks ravishing as a mom of two and manages to demand attention in a crowd with her experimental fashion choices. Of late, pictures of Sneha's bold and modern avatars have trended on the internet.
During the 'Writer Padmabhushan' success meet, Allu Aravind, Sneha's father-in-law, heaped praises on Sneha and said, "Sneha is married to a star hero and comes from a rich family. Still, she chose to work and be independent. It is important for every woman to find out her calling and work on it."
He further added that after watching the Suhas-starrer film and deciding to distribute it, he went home and asked his wife, Arjun's mother, what she liked and what she wanted to become. Fans of the actor and the Allu family were curios about Sneha's professional life, which is, however, unknown.
