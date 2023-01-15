Bedazzling Remuneration Details Of Telugu Television Anchors Suma, Anasuya & Etc Will Surprise You!
Telugu Television industry is very big and the most happening. With several serials and equal amount of special programs, talk shows, cooking shows, and game shows, the Telugu channels buzz with different kind of entertaining programs. The industry has given rise to several hosts, anchors, and presenters, who rose to stardom. They have become the household names and are earning big time.
Take a look at the estimated remuneration details of some of the Telugu TV busiest anchors here:
Anchor Suma
Undoubtedly, Suma is the top host of the Telugu Television industry and the Tollywood industry. She has been working as the show's host and event emcee since time immemorial. She receives a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh per event/show.
Anchor Sreemukhi
Anchor Sreemukhi is one of the most-followed show hosts in the Telugu TV industry on social media. She enjoys a great fanbase and is often spotted hosting events overseas. She rose to popularity by co-hosting with anchor Ravi, her senior. She participated in Telugu TV's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, and earned more several fans after that. She is the most-busiest and is in the top game currently. She charges around Rs 1 Lakh and up to Rs 2 Lakh depending on the event and shows.
Anchor Manjusha
Manjusha, who hosts several celebrity interviews on the Telugu channels is another senior most hosts in the industry. She is said to charge about Rs 50,000 and above per show.
Anchor Ravi
Beginning his career as an RJ, anchor Ravi rose to popularity by pairing up with anchor Lasya. He has since emerged as one of the leading male hosts and works predominantly with Achor Shreemukhi. He is said to have charged Rs 1 lakh for a show held recently.
Varshini Sounderajan
Varshini is one of the latest entrants to the Telugu television industry. She debuted with Etv's popular show Jabardasth and has been reportedly earning Rs 30,000 per episode.
Pradeep Machiraju
Pradeep was around in the Television industry for a very long time. He earned a name as one of the decent hosts. He also is a producer and has bankrolled several celebrity talk shows. He makes Rs 1 lakh per episode, which is the highest among his male counterparts.
Anchor Shyamala
Anchor Shyamala is also a senior host and although she appeared in several movies alongside television serials and shows, became popular by entering the Bigg Boss Telugu show. She earns about Rs 50,000 a day.
Shilpa Chakraborthy
Shilpa belongs to the first-generation anchors of the Telugu TV and film industries. She and Suma worked together, and she distanced herself after her wedding to one of the television show's producers to begin a family life. Shilpa, however, made a comeback to the industry and is now charging somewhere between Rs 25K and 50 K per show.
Anchor Rashmi
Rashmi is a popular anchor and television personality in Telugu. She made waves with her dressing sense and entertainment in the Jabardasth show. She earns about Rs 1.25 Lakh and up to Rs 1.75 Lakh per episode and shows.
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Anasuya Bharadwaj was a sensation when she started hosting the Jabardasth comedy show on ETv. A married woman with a child by then, Anasuya was under the radar for her costumes quite often and received backlash from a section of society. But, Anasuya became quite popular leading her to nab movie offers. Anasuya, a mother of two boys now is drawing around Rs 2 Lakh per appearance and is a busy character artist in several upcoming films after Sukumar-Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has opened her new opportunities.
Soumya Rao
Following the subsequent exit of Anasuya and Rashmi from Jabardasth, television serial actress Soumya Rao took over their place to host the comedy show. She is demanding about Rs 60K per episode, reportedly.
